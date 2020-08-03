Wolff’s Biergarten to reopen all locations after seeing ‘encouraging COVID numbers’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of Wolff’s Biergarten decided to reopen all the locations Tuesday morning following a temporary closure amid rising COVID-19 concerns.

The bar’s owner, Matt Baumgartner, said he is seeing encouraging coronavirus numbers in New York State and has decided to reopen his bar/restaurants starting Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The locations previously closed after Baumgartner felt it was a challenging and difficult mission to maintain proper health guidelines including the wearing of masks and social distancing in a crowed sports pub atmosphere.

The reopening comes with enhanced safety guidelines:

When on your feet, you MUST wear a mask, even while walking around our patios and inside the Biergartens. If you are consuming alcohol, you MUST be seated and eating at all times We will be implementing a Please Wait to Be Seated Rule at entry to further help us find socially distanced seating for all of our Guests.

To celebrate reopening the locations, Baumgartner decided to extend the Birthday Boot offer to all those who had a birthday from March until August. He said the offer is valid until September 7th.

