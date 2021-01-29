Wolff’s Biergarten owner to sell several locations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of Wolff’s Biergarten is selling two of the chain’s four locations. Matt Baumgartner, who opened the first Wolff’s over a decade ago, says the Albany and Schenectady bars are set to change hands.

The chain’s Syracuse location is not currently part of the deal, but there are plans in place for the new owners to absorb it eventually.

Baumgartner plans to hold on to, and rename, the remaining location in Troy.

The restauranteur told NEWS10 that, although he’s not necessarily excited to sell, he feels good knowing he’s selling to someone close to him who knows the brand very well.