ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wolff’s Biergarten is hosting a World Cup viewing event on November 25 at Jennings Landing in Albany. Wolff’s hopes this event will be a great alternative to the usual shopping madness on Black Friday.

The viewing will start at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., where you can watch the USA men’s soccer team on a huge LED TV rented for the day, 17′ wide by 10′ tall., sits 12′ off the ground. There will be two games shown,

Netherlands vs Ecuador at 11 a.m.

England vs USA at 2 p.m.

Jennings Landing is located at 1 Quay Street in Albany. The event is free to the public and all ages are welcome. There will be a 21-plus beer garden area where eventgoers can watch the game while drinking from a signature Biergarten mug. Food and drink vendors will be in attendance as well as the Biergarten kitchen putting together dishes from each of the countries competing that day, including your classic hamburger or Coney Island hot dog for the USA, and fish and chips for England. Wolff’s Biergarten merchandise will be available for sale, including winter hats, scarves, beer steins, and giveaways from sponsors.

Wolff’s Biergarten is excited to host the World Cup viewing considering this is the first time since 2014 that the USA Men’s Team has made it to the World Cup. Check out Wolff’s Biergarten’s social media for updates on the event and more information on the German bar.