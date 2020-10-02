Without proof of negative COVID test, state inspectors denied entry into local nursing home

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Rensselaer County Executive, New York State health inspectors will not be allowed into the Van Rensselaer Nursing home in Troy without first showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The New York State Department of health also expressed its frustration, stating that this is a reckless obstruction of a federally mandated inspection.

“Listen, I will continue to protect the seniors,” said Steve McLaughlin, Rensselaer County Executive.” I said before, I don’t care if you’re Donald Trump, I don’t care if you’re Andrew Cuomo, you’re not coming through the door without proof of a negative test.”

McLaughlin told NEWS10 that without proof of a negative coronavirus test, New York State health inspectors will not be allowed entry into Van Rensselaer Manor.

“I have no problem with the inspection,” explained McLaughlin. “Part of that inspection is not endangering the lives of the senior citizens that reside there. The state does not get to come in and just demand entry. You’re welcome to come in, State of New York. You’re absolutely welcome. But you’re going to follow the rules that you laid out for everybody else.”

He said it is the same standard that family members have to provide to see their loved ones within the facility.

New York State Department of Health spokesperson Gary Holmes responded saying, “When the County Executive pulled the same stunt back in July, we warned him that it would ultimately be his nursing home residents and county taxpayers that would pay the price. Although not required by federal mandate, our inspectors are tested weekly in the same manner as the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor. This is reckless obstruction of a federally mandated inspection and we have referred the matter to CMS.”

The County Executive said he does not trust the State of New York and does not want to simply take their word that the inspectors are getting tested.

According to the New York State Department of Health, since March over 2,000 nursing and adult home inspections have been done across the state– none of the facilities providing as much resistance as the one in Rensselaer County.

The county executive stated so far, no one in Van Rensselaer Manor has lost their life to COVID-19, and that he’d like to keep it that way. He told NEWS10 that as soon as the inspectors can provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests, they would be able to move forward with the inspection.

