ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A heavy snow and rainstorm in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday knocked out power across both the Capital Region and the North Country. Still, more than 24 hours later, thousands of area residents are left in the dark.

National Grid increased its staffing before the storm, and crews are currently working around the clock to restore services. If you are in an area where an outage has not yet been reported, you can let the power company know online to expedite restoration.

Upstate New York power outage map: