ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10)- As the Capital Region braces for some snowfall this weekend, it had us wondering, what are some of the most extreme snowfall records of Albany, N.Y?

As weather.gov reports, Albany has seen its fair share of weather extremes. One that stands out the most is the infamous snowstorm of 1888. The March storm lasted 4 days and dropped a whopping 46.7″ in the short period of time. The greatest daily snowfall on record occurred during that storm, where on March 12, 1888, 30.4″ fell in just one day. This early-spring storm remains on record as the greatest snow storm we’ve had in Albany.

National Weather Service

Despite the intensity of the 1888 snow storm, the greatest monthly record of snow occurred back in 1969, when in December 57.5″ fell. Talk about a white Christmas! The following year, 1970-1971, had experienced the greatest seasonal record with 112.5″ of snowfall. One of the only recent records refers to the most consecutive days with 5 inches or greater snow depth. From December 26, 2002 to March 17, 2003, 82 whole days, there was more than 5 inches of snow through our streets.

Some unusual records have been set for the Capital Region as well. The latest trace of snowfall had once occurred in late May of 1902, with the latest measurable trace also in May of 2002, with 2.2 inches sticking to the spring sidewalk. In addition, the earliest trace of snow occurred on October 1 of 1895 and 1946, with the earliest measurement also in early October of 1987.

You can refer to the chart below for some more of Albany’s extreme weather events, including temperature, precipitation and wind. We can only hope that 2023 doesn’t make an appearance on this list!