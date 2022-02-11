CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several events are planned for Clifton Park’s annual WinterFest on February 12. The activities will take place at several different places throughout the community between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Winter PARKaPALOOZA

Activities will be taking place at different parks throughout the day.

Clifton Common

Take-home crafts and snow games, gourmet s’mores station, games and a winter camping set-up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A snowshoeing demonstration will be from noon to 2 p.m.

Dwaas Kill Nature Preserve

Orienteering. Residents can borrow a compass and follow the map to find treasures in the preserve. Hikes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Kinns Road Park

Cups and Pups. Hot chocolate for humans and treats for dogs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Garnsey Park

Snowshoeing demonstration from 10 a.m. to noon.

Veterans Memorial Park

Scavenger hunt, hot chocolate and popcorn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vischer Ferry Nature & Historic Preserve Whipple Bridge

I Love NY: State Symbols Self-Guided Hike. Take a walk and learn about a different New York State symbol at each station between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Other events taking place on Saturday include:

A live owl program at Clifton Common from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Outdoor story time at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library at 2 p.m. Free hot chocolate and beverages will be provided.

Breakfast at Elks Lodge #2466 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pancakes and breakfast sandwiches will be offered. The cost is $4 with proceeds going to C.A.P.T.A.I.N.

Winter nature story walk. Explore the winter trails at two parks and read a book at the same time. Hayes Nature Park: :Winter Dance” by Marion Dane Bauer and Richard Jones Veterans Memorial Park: “Stopping By The Woods On A Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost

Winter outhouse races at Clifton Common. Registration begins at noon and the races start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit local programs, and there will be prizes.

Cross-country skiing races for kids at Garnsey Park. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Intervals start at 10 a.m.

Introduction to ice fishing at Barney Road Pond by the dock off of Valencia Lane from 10 a.m. to noon.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Vischer Ferry General Store will have horse and wagon rides, a bonfire, sledding, snowman building, and a crepe food truck.

Food trucks at Clifton Common from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food trucks include Smith’s Smokeshack & Kitchen, Mazz’s Famous Snacks, and The Mac Factor.

The schedule is subject to change, as some activities are outside. For more information, you can visit the Clifton Park website.