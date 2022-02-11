CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several events are planned for Clifton Park’s annual WinterFest on February 12. The activities will take place at several different places throughout the community between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Winter PARKaPALOOZA
Activities will be taking place at different parks throughout the day.
Clifton Common
Take-home crafts and snow games, gourmet s’mores station, games and a winter camping set-up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A snowshoeing demonstration will be from noon to 2 p.m.
Dwaas Kill Nature Preserve
Orienteering. Residents can borrow a compass and follow the map to find treasures in the preserve. Hikes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Kinns Road Park
Cups and Pups. Hot chocolate for humans and treats for dogs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Garnsey Park
Snowshoeing demonstration from 10 a.m. to noon.
Veterans Memorial Park
Scavenger hunt, hot chocolate and popcorn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vischer Ferry Nature & Historic Preserve Whipple Bridge
I Love NY: State Symbols Self-Guided Hike. Take a walk and learn about a different New York State symbol at each station between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Other events taking place on Saturday include:
- A live owl program at Clifton Common from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Outdoor story time at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library at 2 p.m. Free hot chocolate and beverages will be provided.
- Breakfast at Elks Lodge #2466 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pancakes and breakfast sandwiches will be offered. The cost is $4 with proceeds going to C.A.P.T.A.I.N.
- Winter nature story walk. Explore the winter trails at two parks and read a book at the same time.
- Hayes Nature Park: :Winter Dance” by Marion Dane Bauer and Richard Jones
- Veterans Memorial Park: “Stopping By The Woods On A Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost
- Winter outhouse races at Clifton Common. Registration begins at noon and the races start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit local programs, and there will be prizes.
- Cross-country skiing races for kids at Garnsey Park. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Intervals start at 10 a.m.
- Introduction to ice fishing at Barney Road Pond by the dock off of Valencia Lane from 10 a.m. to noon.
- From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Vischer Ferry General Store will have horse and wagon rides, a bonfire, sledding, snowman building, and a crepe food truck.
- Food trucks at Clifton Common from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food trucks include Smith’s Smokeshack & Kitchen, Mazz’s Famous Snacks, and The Mac Factor.
The schedule is subject to change, as some activities are outside. For more information, you can visit the Clifton Park website.