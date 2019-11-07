Winter weather preparations in full swing ahead of storm

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local and state agencies across New York are preparing for a winter weather system currently working its way across the country.

The storm is expected to bring anywhere between a dusting and six inches of snow to the region, depending on location and elevation.

The New York State Department of Transportation has nearly 200 plows ready to treat the roads. Workers are transitioning from filling potholes and repairing guardrails to preparing storm equipment for use.

The Fireman’s Association of the State of New York is urging New Yorkers to check the batteries of their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. They also encourage homeowners to get their chimneys swept before firing up the wood-burning stoves for the first time this season.

A FASNY representative also says it’s helpful to switch to snow tires if you can afford it and be sure to load up on windshield washer fluid for the winter.