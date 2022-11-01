ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a two-year hiatus, The Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo is back. The event, formerly the Northeast Ski & Craft Beer Showcase, will feature all winter sports and year-round outdoor sports, plus health, fitness and travel.

This year’s expo returns under new ownership of Darryl and Mona Caron of Adirondack Sports and Fitness. 100 exhibitors are said to fill the center to showcase winter sports, fitness, and more. $10,000 in prizes including lift tickets, season passes, and a lot more will also be featured at the expo.

The expo which hasn’t been held since 2019, is a two-day event free to the public. Ski lovers are encouraged to attend on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Sunday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Albany Captial Center, 55 Eagle Street, Albany. Parking for the Expo is free at the Albany Capital Center, and next door at the MVP Arena.