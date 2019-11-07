Winter programs at local libraries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With snow in the forecast and long stretches of winter weather ahead, it can be difficult to keep your body and mind active. Your local library has ways to help you do both.

“All our programs are free, even the art classes,” said Troy Public Library Librarian Stephanie Dudek. The library has daily programs for people with an interest in art, literature, gaming, technology and wellness. Dudek said some of their more popular programs include watercolor landscape painting, calligraphy and a mixed media class. They also have guided meditation and writing classes.

Dudek also said they are continuing their French Film Screenings on Saturday afternoons throughout the winter and have a rotating book club that meets the first Monday of the month. You do not need to be a resident to attend any of the local library programs. “Anyone who wants to come can and they don’t have to have a (library) card,” Dudek said.

The Albany Public Library has multiple locations and a variety of programs appealing to every taste as well. Some of the programs on their calendar include resume writing assistance, beginner piano lessons and rock painting.

Saratoga Public Library has upcoming classes on using smartphones, self-defense for teen girls, pre-school and toddler storytime, family art classes and photo editing using Adobe Photoshop.

There are teen writing, after-school gaming, holiday crafts, English as a second language, Lego building, an Ugly Sweater & Ugly Card Party and many other programs happening at the Schenectady Public Library.

