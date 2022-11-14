ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Capital Region prepares for colder weather and snow, many cities, towns, and villages already have overnight parking bans in effect. The restrictions usually last from November to April.

Below are the winter parking restrictions in some municipalities throughout the Capital Region.

Amsterdam

According to the City of Amsterdam website, winter parking rules are in effect from November 1 to April 1. Residents must follow alternate side parking. This means that cars should be parked on the odd side of the street on odd days and on the even side of the street on even days, and must switch sides at 6 p.m. for the next day.

The Amsterdam Police Department has been issuing warning tickets since November 1, but on November 16, officers will be giving out actual tickets. In addition to the alternate side parking, parking on streets is prohibited 24 hours after a snowfall of more than three inches.

Ballston

According to the Town of Ballston website, parking is not allowed on town roads between November 1 and April 1.

Bennington, Vt.

According to the Town of Bennington website, the winter overnight parking ban is in effect for all streets within the Town and Village of North Bennington from November 15 to March 31 between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Bethlehem

According to the Town of Bethlehem website, from November 1 to April 15, no vehicles are allowed to park on any town roads between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Catskill

According to ECode360, no vehicle should be parked on town roads between November 15 and March 31.

Clifton Park

According to ECode360, no parking is allowed on any Town highway, road, or street while it is snowing, sleeting, or freezing rain and for 48 hours after the precipitation stops.

Cobleskill

According to ECode360, no parking is allowed on village roads or in parking lots from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. from November 1 to April 15 with the exception of the Main and Union Street parking lots.

Dalton, Mass.

According to the Dalton Police Department, no street parking is allowed between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. from November 15 to April 15.

Fonda

According to ECode360, no parking is allowed on any village streets between midnight and 7 a.m., from November 1 to April 1.

Fort Edward

According to ECode360, no vehicles should be parked between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Fort Edward streets from November 15 to April 15.

Glenville

According to the Town of Glenville website, parking is prohibited on town roads between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. from November 15 to April 1. Parking is also not allowed on town roads for 48 hours after a snowfall of over three inches.

Gloversville

According to the City of Gloversville website, no parking is allowed on the street from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. between December 1 and April 1.

Guilderland

According to ECode360, parking on town streets, roads, and highways from 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. between November and March.

Halfmoon

According to ECode360, no parking is allowed on any town highway, road, or street while it is snowing, sleeting, or freezing rain and for 48 hours after the precipitation stops.

Malta

According to the Town of Malta website, no parking is allowed on street between November 1 and April 1.

Niskayuna

According to the Town of Niskayuna website, no parking is allowed on any town roads between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., from November 1 to April 1.

North Greenbush

According to the North Greenbush Police Department, overnight parking on town roads from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. between November 1 and May 1 is prohibited.

Schenectady

According to the City of Schenectady website, no parking is allowed on the following roads when more than three inches of snow falls:

Van Vranken Avenue

Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)

Union Street

Eastern Avenue

Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)

McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)

State Street

Erie Boulevard (State Street to I-890)

Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)

Altamont Avenue

Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)

Michigan Avenue

Crane Street

Chrisler Avenue

Broadway (State Street to the city line)

Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)

Schuylerville

According to the Village of Schuylerville website, alternate parking starts on December 1 or the day of the first snowfall, and ends on March 31.

Morgans Run: Residents should park on the south and odd-numbered side of the street Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, residents should park on the north and even-numbered side of the street from 8 a.m.- 8 a.m.

Streets running north and south: Residents should park on the east and even-numbered side of the street Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, residents should park on the west and odd-numbered side of the street from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Streets running east to west: Residents should park on the south and odd-numbered side of the street Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, residents should park on the north and even-numbered side of the street from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Broad Street: Residents should park on the east and even side of the street Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from midnight to 6 a.m. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, residents should park on the west and odd side of the street from midnight to 6 a.m.

Voorheesville

According to the Village of Voorheesville website, parking on any village street is prohibited from midnight to 6 a.m. between November 15 and April 15.

Wilton

According to the Town of Wilton website, parking is prohibited on all town roads between November 15 and April 1.