Winter parking ban to be enforced in Gloversville, violators ticketed

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since the beginning of the yearly parking ban in Gloversville November 30, violators have been given warning notices. These were extended into the new year due to unseasonably warm weather conditions, but with ice and snow accumulating in the Capital Region, the Gloversville Police Department announced Sunday it will begin issuing parking tickets for the all-night ban.

According to Gloversville City Code, “From the 30th day of November at 11:00 p.m. to the following 31st day of March at 12:00 midnight, no person shall park a vehicle between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. upon any public street in the City”.

The parking ban is intended to ease snow clearing operations for the Department of Public Welfare (DPW). Vehicles in violation of the ban that block snow removal operations are subject to towing at the vehicle owners’ expense.