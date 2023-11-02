ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Capital Region prepares for colder weather and snow, many cities, towns, and villages put overnight parking bans in effect. The restrictions usually last from November to April.

Here are some of the winter parking restrictions around the Capital Region.

Altamont

No parking is allowed in any public parking area and all Altamont highways and streets within between midnight and 7 a.m. from November 1 to May 1.

Amsterdam

According to the City of Amsterdam, winter parking rules are in effect from November 1 to April 1. Residents must follow alternate side parking. This means that cars should be parked on the odd side of the street on odd days and on the even side of the street on even days, and must switch sides at 6 p.m. for the next day.

Ballston

According to the Town of Ballston website, parking is not allowed on town roads between November 1 and April 1.

Bennington, Vt.

No overnight parking is allowed for all streets within the Town of Bennington and Village of North Bennington from November 15 to March 31 between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Bethlehem

On street parking is prohibited on Bethlehem streets between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 15.

Catskill

According to ECode360, no vehicle should be parked on town roads between November 15 and March 31.

Cobleskill

According to ECode360, no parking is allowed on village roads or in parking lots from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. from November 1 to April 15 with the exception of the Main and Union Street parking lots.

Dalton, Mass.

According to the Dalton Police Department, no street parking is allowed between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. from November 15 to April 15.

Fonda

According to ECode360, no parking is allowed on any village streets between midnight and 7 a.m., from November 1 to April 1.

Fort Edward

According to ECode360, no vehicles should be parked between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Fort Edward streets from November 15 to April 15.

Glenville

According to the Town of Glenville website, parking is prohibited on town roads between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. from November 15 to April 1.

Gloversville

According to the City of Gloversville website, no parking is allowed on city streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. between November 30 and March 31.

Guilderland

According to ECode360, no parking is allowed on town streets, roads, and highways between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.

Lee, Mass.

No parking is allowed on Lee Streets between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1. The Railroad Street and Franklin Street Municipal parking lots can be used for off street parking.

Malta

According to the Town of Malta website, no parking is allowed on street between November 1 and April 1.

Niskayuna

No parking is allowed on any Town of Niskayuna roads between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.

North Greenbush

Parking on North Greenbush roads from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. between November 1 and May 1 is prohibited.

North Adams, Mass.

No parking is allowed on North Adams street between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. from November 1 to May 1.

Voorheesville

According to the Village of Voorheesville website, parking on any village street is prohibited from midnight to 6 a.m. between November 15 and April 15.

Wilton

According to the Town of Wilton website, parking is prohibited on all town roads between November 15 and April 1.