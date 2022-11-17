The annual Winter Hangarland will have activities for all ages and features Santa arriving in a helicopter.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Prescott Foundation will be hosting its annual Winter Hangarland on December 3 to support the Capital Region Toys for Tots. The day will be split up into two sessions, the first from 9 to 11:00 a.m. and noon to 2:00 p.m.

There will be a number of activities for families and children with the climax for each session being Santa arriving by helicopter.

“Toys for Tots has incurred several challenges these past few years,” said Andrew Kristopik, Prescott’s Founding Director of Marketing and Communications. “We at the Prescott Foundation want to help. And that’s why people should come to our Winter Hangarland—and bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots when you do!”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, and in exchange can receive a $5 voucher towards a photo with Santa or a coffee mug with unlimited hot chocolate. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.