GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Public Library is offering activities for children over winter break. The library will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will reopen on December 26.

On December 27, the library will host a drop-in video game session from 2 to 4 p.m. Visitors can challenge each other to rounds of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (rated for everyone ages ten and up) and Mario Kart 8 (rated E for everyone) on the Nintendo Switch.

On December 27 and 28, there will be a two-part New York State Snowmobile Safety Course for ages ten through adult. Registration is required. Those who complete the course will receive an NYS Snowmobile Safety Certificate. Participants aged 10-14 must have a parent attend both nights.

On Thursday, December 28, the Children’s Programming Room will be transformed into a LEGO wonderland. Free play will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and is suitable for children ages three and up.

At 6 p.m., the library will show “The Muppet Christmas Carol”. Families are invited to watch the Muppets take on the Christmas classic by Charles Dickens. The movie is rated G and runs around an hour and 26 minutes.

To wrap up the week, the library is hosting an open playtime for all caregivers with children ages infant to 5. There will be light refreshments, music, toys, and comfortable spaces to relax. Open playtime begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is not required.