BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.

The NY Lottery explains that TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at the NY Lottery website to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening draw. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.