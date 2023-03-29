BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery reports Jeffrey Duval of Branford, Connecticut won the million-dollar top prize on a New York Lottery Multiplier Money scratch-off game on March 28. Duval purchased the ticket from Cumberland Farms on Route 67 in Ballston Spa.

Duval received a single lump sum payment of $546,840 after withholdings. The lottery explains as of March 28 there were two top prizes left on the Multiplier Money ticket. Players can check the status of any scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report on the NY Lottery website.