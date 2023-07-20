ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three winning Powerball tickets have been sold in the Capital Region for the July 19 drawing. Although they didn’t hit the jackpot, the tickets were second and third prize winners.

The second-prize Powerball ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1159 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. That ticket is worth $1 million.

The third-prize tickets were sold at Stewart’s Shops at 1560 Central Avenue in Albany and Pilot Travel Center at 1128 Duanesburg Road in Schenectady. Both tickets are worth $50,000 each.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 to help support education in the state. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call the HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369) for help.