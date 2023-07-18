LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two winning lottery tickets have been sold in the Capital Region. A TAKE 5 top prize ticket was sold in Wynantskill and a Powerball third-prize ticket was sold in Loudonville.

The TAKE 5 ticket, worth $18,521, was sold at Fast Food Express at 132 Main Avenue for the July 17 midday drawing. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The prize can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The Powerball ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at Price Chopper at 475 Albany Shaker Road for the July 17 drawing. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 to help support education in the state. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call the HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369) for help.