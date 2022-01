WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wilton Town Supervisor John Lant has decided to close all town buildings to the public. The town hopes these closures will be only for two weeks.

According to the town, Wilton Town Hall will conduct business at the windows in the vestibule. The court building will conduct business as usual at the window upon entering the building.

The Wilton Town Senior Center is closed until further notice. Highway and Gavin Park buildings are also closed to the public.