Williams College welcomes back students

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — Williams College in Williamstown is continuing to slowly allow students to return to campus under new guidelines.

The first group of students arrived on campus on Monday with their suitcases and other items for their dorm rooms. No parents or visitors are allowed to help students move in this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students must get tested when they arrive on campus and then quarantine until they have two negative tests.

The college said around 110 to 175 students will come to campus each day to get tested.

