William Mattar kicks off Rescue a Shelter Animal campaign, photo contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — William Mattar Law Offices has kicked off it’s Rescue a Shelter Animal campaign for the month of November. The campaign includes a pet photo contest for a chance to win a donation to the rescue or shelter of their choosing.

The campaign highlights the importance of rescuing an animal from a local shelter or organization and supporting them through donations and volunteering. This campaign has been raising awareness and support since 2013.

“Many animals were adopted during the pandemic last year, but unfortunately, there are many more in need of homes. In addition to dogs and cats, there are many more types of animals in need of homes as well,” said William Mattar. “Pets give so much unconditional love. If you can, we encourage you to rescue a shelter animal. You can also help by making donations or volunteering with a shelter or rescue near you.”

Mattar encourages the public to participate in the pet photo contest. The deadline to enter the contest is November 15. The public will be able to vote on their favorite pet photo through November 30.

For more information about the campaign or to enter the photo contest, you can visit the firm’s website.