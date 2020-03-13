Will college athletes get another year of eligibility?

(NEWS10 ABC) – The NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, on Thursday due to the threat of the Coronavirus.

Many college athletes are now left wondering if they will get another year of eligibility to make up for the cancellations.

According to the NCAA, student-athletes are allowed five years of eligibility and athletically related financial aid.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute men’s hockey was expected to compete this weekend but made the decision to cancel the games Thursday afternoon before the NCAA’s decision to cancel all tournaments was announced that same day.

Dr. Lee McElroy, Jr is the Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics at RPI. When asked about player eligibility during a Thursday press conference, he said “We are in the process now, with our compliance officer, of reviewing those options and seeing what they may be. Certainly we’re going to do everything we can to see that they can go and get their year of eligibility back. I think that’s really important particularly for the Seniors who could graduate and go to Grad school or pursue other options; to have that option to compete for their final year, we’re going to vigorously pursue that.”