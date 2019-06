SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at the Wildwood School for Kids with Special Needs put on their very own newscast Friday.

Earlier in the week, they visited the NEWS10 ABC studios. The kids were excited to meet Ryan and Christina.

They got a tour of the new studio, and on Friday, they took what they learned and put on a show of their own.

Their teachers said the newscast was a good way for the students to have fun while also learning and practicing their speech.