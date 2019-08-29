Widow of man who died in police custody settles with city

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The widow of a man who died in Schenectady police custody has reportedly settled with the city.

Andrew Kearse’s widow reportedly settled for $1.37 million. Mayor Gary McCarthy still has to sign off on the deal.

In 2017, Kearse was arrested by Schenectady police. While in the back of a patrol car, Kearse complained of chest pains and asked for medical attention. His plea was ignored.

Kearse’s widow is now pushing for Andrew’s Law, which would require anyone in custody to be given appropriate medical attention when they ask for it.