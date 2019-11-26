Why you should think twice before deep frying your Thanksgiving Turkey

(NEWS10) — Deep frying the turkey at Thanksgiving has become increasingly popular as a method of choice to cook the famous holiday bird in recent years. However, experts say the popular cooking method can be incredibly dangerous if done improperly.
Splattering and overflowing oil can cause third-degree burns and life-threatening house fires.
If you decide you MUST deep fry your turkey this Thanksgiving, here are some safety guidelines from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
- Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors a safe distance from buildings and any other flammable materials.
- Never use turkey fryers in a garage or on a wooden deck.
- Make sure the fryers are used on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
- Never leave the fryer unattended. Most units do not have thermostat controls. If you do not watch the fryer carefully, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.
- Never let children or pets near the fryer even if it is not in use. The oil inside the cooking pot can remain dangerously hot hours after use.
- To avoid oil spillover, do not overfill the fryer.
- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.
- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful with marinades. Oil and water do not mix, and water causes oil to spill over causing a fire or even an explosion hazard.
- The National Turkey Federation (NTF) recommends thawing the turkey in the refrigerator approximately 24 hours for every five pounds in weight.
- Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire. If the fire is manageable, use your all-purpose fire extinguisher. If the fire increases, immediately call the fire department for help.