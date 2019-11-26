Why you should think twice before deep frying your Thanksgiving Turkey

(NEWS10) — Deep frying the turkey at Thanksgiving has become increasingly popular as a method of choice to cook the famous holiday bird in recent years. However, experts say the popular cooking method can be incredibly dangerous if done improperly.

Splattering and overflowing oil can cause third-degree burns and life-threatening house fires.

If you decide you MUST deep fry your turkey this Thanksgiving, here are some safety guidelines from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.