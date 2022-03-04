SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kimberly Shultis, the mother of Paislee Shultis, the 6-year-old girl who was found underneath a staircase in Saugerties in February, appeared in court on March 2. The family and their supporters showed up all dressed in blue. The reason for this was unclear — until now.

“Blue is calming. It is associated with peace and unity,” said Carol Morgan, the attorney for Shultis. “This family wants peace. All of the people that showed up with them, will continue to stand by them throughout this entire process. They know them. They support them. They love them. They are a strong community and there are many others like them.”

Shultis was in the courtroom for only a few minutes before the case was adjourned until next month. She pleaded not guilty to custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors did not bring any additional charges.

Kimberly Shultis, along with Paislee’s father and grandfather, Kirk Shultis Jr. and Sr., are scheduled to appear on April 27 at 2 p.m. in Saugerties Town Court.