Whitehall boil water advisory lifted

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The boil water advisory affecting residents of Champlain Avenue in the Village of Whitehall has now been lifted.

The advisory was issued Wednesday following a water line leak on Champlain Avenue. The advisory remained in place while work to repair the leak continued.

“The Village of Whitehall DPW thanks you for your understanding and assistance,” said an advisory issued by the Whitehall Police Department Friday afternoon.

