Whiteface Mountain launches ski and snowboard season

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just in time for the Empire State Winter Games, Whiteface Mountain kicked off skiing and snowboarding season on Wednesday when the Wilmington Trail and the Lookout triple chairlift opened.

Alpine and snowboarding events for the Empire State Winter Games are running at Whiteface all week, with ski and snowboard cross, slalom, and mogul events through Sunday.

Opened in 2009 on Lookout Mountain, Whiteface’s third peak, Wilmington Trail is the longest intermediate run in the northeast. Over two miles long, Wilmington overlooks the Wilmington Wild Forest from 4,000 feet high.

Just beneath the summit of Whiteface Mountain, Lookout features two other trails: Hoyt’s High and Lookout Below.

In honor of National Safety Month, Whiteface Mountain stresses that skiers should maintain a 15-foot distance themselves and other riders.