Whistleblower says local bishops ‘covered up’ sexual abuse by Catholic priests

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A whistleblower and an attorney representing victims of sexual assault by priests say the Catholic Church continues to cover up abuse in several dioceses across the state, including in Albany.

James Faluszczak, a former priest and abuse survivor, says the Church is not publicly identifying 28 priests he says have been accused of sexual abuse. This is because Bishop Edward Scharfenberger in Albany, former Bishop Edward Malone of Buffalo, and Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio in Brooklyn swept the allegations under the rug, Faluszczak says.

We’re in Brooklyn where a whistleblower is addressing what he calls the continuing coverup of sexual abuse by Bishop Edward Scharfenberger in Brooklyn, Albany, and Buffalo. They say the diocese has, “evaded a full account of the avoidable tragedy of clergy sexual abuse.” @WTEN pic.twitter.com/AjU5DnDgIc — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) December 10, 2019

Scharfenberger took over Malone’s duties last week after he resigned amid accusations of a cover-up.

Faluszczak also called for the release of details in the investigation into accusations against former Catholic Diocese of Albany Bishop Howard Hubbard.

A spokeswoman for Bishop Scharfenberger says the investigation into Hubbard has been forwarded to Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, and the Diocese of Albany is not overseeing that investigation. She also says Hubbard is on administrative leave due to the investigation and is not serving in public ministry.

In regards to Scharfenberger taking over operations in Buffalo, the spokeswoman said, “He is not yet in a position to issue any reports on the status of things in the Diocese of Buffalo. That will come in time, as he is able to meet with various constituents and research policies and protocols up until this point.”