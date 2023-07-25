ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area are on the rise again, with prices rising 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week. On Monday, the average price of gas in the area was $3.72 per gallon.

However, some prices in the area are much lower than that. According to GasBuddy, the lowest price of regular gas in the Capital Region is currently $3.32 at Runway Express in Ballston Spa.

Compared to a week ago, gas prices in the area were $3.70 on average. A month ago, the average was about the same at $3.72. However, gas prices are down from a year ago when the average was $4.51 per gallon.

Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.

Regular

$3.32 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$3.33 at Valero, 1324 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$3.35 at Sunoco, 230 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$3.39 at Citgo, 2541 Guilderland Avenue in Rotterdam

$3.39 at Lukoil, 2248 Broadway in Schenectady

$3.39 at Gulf, 95 Hill Street in Troy

$3.43 at Gulf, 1031 Crane Street in Schenectady

$3.44 at Love’s Travel Shop, 12845 Route 22 in Canaan

$3.45 at Sunoco, 2303 Broadway in Schenectady

$3.49 at Citgo, 1019 Clifton Park Boulevard in Clifton Park

Midgrade

$3.65 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$3.78 at Sunoco, 812 Route 66 in Ghent

$3.79 at Sunoco, 230 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$3.79 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67 in Ballston Spa

$3.79 at Sunoco, 22 North Central Avenue in Mechanicville

$3.79 at Sunoco, 75 Hudson Avenue in Stillwater

$3.79 at Valero, 83 Broad Street in Waterford

$3.79 at Mobil, 40 East Main Street in Fonda

$3.85 at USA Gasoline, 4 Fire Road in Clifton Park

$3.89 at Love’s Travel Shop, 12845 Route 22 in Canaan

Premium