ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Not only does Thanksgiving entail turkey, stuffing, and pecan pie but for some, a 5K is in the books for the morning of the giving holiday. Check out all the Turkey Trots in the area to participate in before you fall asleep on the couch with a full tummy.
For some, it’s a family tradition to wake up on Thanksgiving and run in a local Turkey Trot, for others you’d never see them purposely running on a holiday. Turkey Trots are a celebration of the holiday as well as a chance to raise money for local charities and support your community.
Thanksgiving Runs
- Troy Turkey Trot, November 24
- 8 a.m. start time for 10K
- 10 a.m. start time for 5K
- Nations 12 and World’s 64 oldest road race
- Supporting Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY and Joseph’s House & Shelter
- 21st Annual 5K Turkey Trot, November 24
- 8:30 a.m. start time
- Supports Christopher Daily Foundation and local community
- Cohoes 59th Annual Turkey Trot, November 24
- 8:30 a.m. start time for kid’s races
- 9:30 a.m. start time for 5K
- Participants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry
- Ray Barbuti Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, November 24
- 8:30 a.m. registration opens
- 9:30 a.m. youth mile and community walk
- 10 a.m. 5K Road Race and Community Walk
- Required to donate non-perishable food item
- Amsterdam Thanks4giving 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk, November, 24
- 9 a.m. start time for 5K
- 9:15 a.m. start time for 1-mile walk
- All proceeds will go to benefit DR. Tom Catena’s Mission work at the Mother of Mercy Hospital in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan
- Bethlehem Turkey Trot 5K, November 24
- 9 a.m. start time
- Proceeds go to the Bethlehem Community Fund
- Glens Falls Gobble Wobble, November 24
- 8:30 a.m. start time
- All proceeds will support the Open Door Mission
- Killington Turkey Trot, November 24
- 9:30 a.m. start time
- Supports local charities and organizations
- Adirondack Health 5K Turkey Trot, November 24
- 8:30 a.m. start time
- Proceeds will benefit the local school food pantries and Adirondack Health’s Fit for Life Program
- MHRRC Turkey Trot, November 24
- 8:30 a.m. start time for kids’ run
- 8:30 a.m. Bob Rother Memorial 25K
- 9:15 a.m. Joe Maggi 5-mile run
- 9:30 a.m. start time for fun run
- Family of New Paltz Turkey Trot, November 24
- 9 a.m. kid’s fun run
- 9:30 a.m. start time for 5K
- Family food pantries and crisis services
- Rhinebeck Ferncliff Forest 5K Turkey Trot, November 24
- 8 a.m. start time
- Keeps Ferncliff Forest free for all to use year-round
- Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot for Hospice, November 24
- 9 a.m. start time
- Proceeds go towards palliative care
- Wallkill East Rotary 5K Turkey Trot, November 24
- 8:30 a.m. start time
- All proceeds benefit the local community
Turkey Trots before or after Thanksgiving
- Sargent Elementary 5K Turkey Trot, November 19
- 9:45 a.m. start time
- Student Council will be collecting non-perishable and canned food items to donate to Fareground Food and Community
- Turkey Chase 5K, November 19
- 9:30 a.m. start time
- Proceeds go towards Ainsley’s Angels
- Section II Turkey Trot powered by RUN CLUB, November 23
- 8 a.m. start time
- Connects past and present Section II runners
- Admission to event is one can or nonperishable food item per person
- Run Off that Turkey Trot, November 26
- 9 a.m. start time
- Bring nonperishable food items
- Historic Bethlehem Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Walk, November 26
- 9 a.m. start time
- Preserving the history of Historic Bethlehem
- Smith’s Clove Park 5K, November 26
- 9 a.m. start time
Each run has varying registration prices and times. Most offer a t-shirt for early registration or a discount. Click on the name of the run to get more details on your 5K registration. Enjoy the run and all the goodies that follow!