ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Not only does Thanksgiving entail turkey, stuffing, and pecan pie but for some, a 5K is in the books for the morning of the giving holiday. Check out all the Turkey Trots in the area to participate in before you fall asleep on the couch with a full tummy.

For some, it’s a family tradition to wake up on Thanksgiving and run in a local Turkey Trot, for others you’d never see them purposely running on a holiday. Turkey Trots are a celebration of the holiday as well as a chance to raise money for local charities and support your community.

Thanksgiving Runs

Turkey Trots before or after Thanksgiving

Each run has varying registration prices and times. Most offer a t-shirt for early registration or a discount. Click on the name of the run to get more details on your 5K registration. Enjoy the run and all the goodies that follow!