ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once Halloween is over, you may be wondering what to do with your old jack-o-lanterns. Rather than throw them in the garbage, some places around the Capital Region host events where you can compost your old pumpkins and gourds while having fun doing it.

Pumpkin Smashes allow for people to bash their pumpkins as a send-off to the compost pile. Here’s where and when you can find these events around the Capital Region.

Clifton Park

Clifton Park is hosting four different pumpkin smashing events at four different times. The events are:

November 4: Bowman Orchards in Rexford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 5: Amity Reformed Church in Rexford from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

November 5: St. Edward’s Church in Clifton Park from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

November 11: Bowman Orchards in Rexford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bethlehem

Bethlehem is hosting its second annual Pumpkin Smash Compost Bash on November 4 at the Compost Facility in Selkirk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes pumpkin bashing, a giant pumpkin catapult, cider and more.

Schenectady

The Schenectady City School District is hosting a pumpkin smash on November 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schenectady High School fields. The event includes donuts and cider. Pumpkins and gourds will be composted for use in the school gardens.

Grow Amsterdam is holding its fifth annual Pumpkin Smash on November 4 at Veteran’s Park in Amsterdam from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes smashing pumpkins, tossing pumpkins at spiked targets, cider and donuts, a selfie station, game tables and pumpkin bowling.

The Pumpkin Smash is rain or shine. The remains of the pumpkins go to feed the pigs at Tylutki Family Farms in Palatine Bridge.

Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George is hosting its Pumpkin Chuckin’ event on November 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes pumpkin catapults, apple slingshots, a giant slide and bounce house, music, dancing witches, medieval performances, food, beer and more. The festivities take place behind High Peaks Distilling on Canada Street.

Williamstown, Massachusetts

The Williamstown Chamber of Commerce and Second Chance Composting are hosting a pumpkin smashing event on November 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Log by Ramunto’s on Spring Street. Attendees will be able to smash their old pumpkins. All are welcome.