ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Independence Day is quickly approaching on Monday, July 4. If you’re looking to celebrate, cities and towns around the Capital Region will be hosting events and firework displays throughout Fourth of July weekend.

Albany

New York State Independence Day Celebration

The New York Office of General Services is hosting New York State’s 46th annual Independence Day Celebration at the Empire State Plaza on July 4. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and feature live music, food and drink, and a fireworks display.

The event will also feature a performance by Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. Thomas was Starship’s frontman through the 1980s and 1990s.

Schuyler Mansion July 4th Celebration

Schuyler Mansion is holding a July 4th Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes games and performers from the 18th century, as well as activities and ice cream. The mansion will be available for self-guided tours for $3 per person.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s Independence Day Fest Sponsored by DANVANN is set for July 4 in Riverlink Park. The event includes food trucks, face painting, and food and drink specials at Astoria Landing.

Schedule

Amsterdam Bird Watching Walk from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Yoga on the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On the Canals free Plein Air Painting class at 11 a.m.

Albany Symphony Orchestra rehearsal from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amsterdam’s X-Squad Water Ski Show from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Opening Act on side stage from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Albany Symphony Orchestra on main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Bolton Landing

Bolton Landing is holding a Fourth of July Celebration on July 4th from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Roger’s Memorial Park Bandstand. The schedule includes:

DJ music from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Magician Jim Snack on the hillside from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stage Show with Magician Jim Snack from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Clifton Park

Clifton Park is holding its Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 at Clifton Common at noon. The event is free and includes a parade, food, music, and fireworks.

The parade embarks from the Shenendehowa Campus to Clifton Common at noon. From noon until dusk there will be activities and displays for children, including community groups and a craft show. Sirsy and The New York Players will be providing live music.

Corinth

Corinth is putting on a fireworks show on July 2 at the EMBA field on River Street at dusk.

Coxsackie

The Village of Coxsackie will be having a large fireworks display at the Coxsackie-Athens School on July 3. The fireworks will go off at dusk.

Greenwich

The Washington County Fair is holding an event on July 4th starting at 3:30 p.m. There will be a fireworks display at night.

Schedule

Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

DJ Young Pete at 3:30 p.m.

Food vendors open at 3:30 p.m.

Corn Hole Tournament at 3:30 p.m.

Cow Plop Bingo from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Lake George

The Village of Lake George will be hosting a fireworks display on July 4th at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks can be viewed at Shepard’s Park on Canada Street.

Rotterdam Junction

The Schenectady County Legislature is holding the 2022 Schenectady County Independence Day Celebration at Mabee farm on July 3. The event begins at 6 p.m. with games and activities. Twenty Ninety-Six will be performing and fireworks will be set off after dark, which should be around 9:15 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Salem

Salem is hosting its 4th of July Parade and Art and Plow Festival on July 4. The event starts at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 5 p.m.

The festival features local artists, musicians, animals, food and craft vendors, and vintage farm vehicles. The festival will be located at the North Main Street train station.

Scotia

Fireworks will be set off at Freedom Park after the concert on July 1. Up the River, a classic rock/jam band, is set to play at 8 p.m. after a waterski show at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be at dark.

Sharon Springs

The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fourth of July Parade in Sharon Springs on July 4 at 10 a.m. The parade will feature floats from businesses and organizations throughout Schohaire County.

Queensbury

The Great Escape is holding its Coca-Cola July 4th Fest from July 2 through July 4. The event includes the same rides, music, and Coca-Cola, with fireworks set to go off at 9 p.m.