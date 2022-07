ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking to test your knowledge skills, many bars and restaurants in the area host trivia nights. Here’s where you can play trivia in the Capital Region.

Albany

Albany Distilling Company has trivia on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

McGeary’s Irish Pub has trivia on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Martel’s at Capital Hills has trivia on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Spinners Pizza & Pub has trivia on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern hosts trivia nights at its Albany location on Wednesday nights and at its Troy location on Monday nights.

Café 217 has trivia on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Ships Pub has trivia on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub of Albany has trivia on Thursdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Fort Orange Brewing has trivia on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Junior’s Bar & Grill has trivia on Thursdays at 8 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Schenectady

Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant has trivia on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Wolff’s Biergarten in both Schenectady and Albany has trivia on Thursdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Troy

McAddy’s Pub has trivia on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Recovery Sports Grill has trivia on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Villa Valenti Pub has trivia on Thursdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

The Fox and the Burn has trivia on Thursdays at 6: 30 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Saratoga Springs

Bailey’s has trivia on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Artisanal Brew Works has trivia on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Malta

Carson’s Woodside Tavern has trivia on Mondays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Nanola has trivia on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Active Ingredient Brewing Company has trivia on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Trivia Nights Live.

Clifton Park