ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With summer quickly approaching, most mini-golf courses are already open for the season. Here’s where you can play mini-golf around the Capital Region.

All 4 Fun, Latham

All 4 Fun is located at 1050 Troy Schenectady Road and is open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The venue also has batting cages, go-karts, and ice cream. Ice cream is available until 9:30 p.m. every night.

FunPlex Fun Park, East Greenbush

FunPlex Fun Park is located at 589 Columbia Turnpike and is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. The venue also offers go-karts, a bungee trampoline, batting cages, basketball, a bouncy house, bumper boats, a shooting gallery, a rock wall, and some water activities.

Players Park, Clifton Park

Player Park Family Fun Plex is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 8 p.m. on weekends. The course also offers foot golf, which is where players kick a soccer ball into a cup in as few shots as possible. Ice cream is available for sale as well. The course is located at 1012 Ballston Lake Road.

Dan’s Miniature Golf, Ballston Lake

Dan’s Miniature Golf, located at 14 Round Lake Road, is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Ice cream is also available for sale.

Pirate’s Hideout is located at 175 Guideboard Road and is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. The course also offers ice cream.

Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf, Saratoga Springs

Olde Saratoga Minature Golf is located at 556 Maple Avenue and is currently open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The mini-golf course will expand its hours after school lets out for the summer. This course offers an adult-only “Puff Puff Putt” night on Tuesdays. Ice cream is also available for purchase.

The Wind-Chill Factory & Mini-Golf is located at 3 Trieble Avenue and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every other day. The course came under new ownership for the 2022 season. The course also offers food and ice cream. The owners have another location in Ticonderoga, but there’s no mini-golf.

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, Queensbury and Lake George

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf has 31 locations across the county, with locations at 1089 Route 9 in Queensbury and 2115 Route 9 in Lake George. These locations are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every other day.

The Fun Spot, Queensbury

The Fun Spot is located at 1035 Route 9 and offers mini-golf, go-karts, laser tag, roller skating, a playground, a virtual reality experience, and the ninja challenge. The mini-golf hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Around the World Miniature Golf, Lake George

Around the World Minature Golf is located at 72 Beach Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. You can choose from two mini-golf courses: Around the World or Around the U.S.A. An ice cream stand is located next to the course.

Goony Golf, Lake George

Goony Golf is located at 2059 Route 9 and is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Gift World, a gift shop, is located right next to the course.

Lumberjack Pass Miniature Golf, Lake George

Lumberjack Pass Miniature Golf is located at 1511 Route 9. The course is set to open for the 2022 season on June 30. The course also serves food and ice cream.

Hillbilly Fun Park, Fort Ann

Hillbilly Fun Park is located at 10375 Route 149 and is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The venue offers two different courses: Hillbilly Holes and Puttin’ Thru New York. The course also offers food and ice cream.

Grandview Mini Golf, Mayfield

Grandview Mini Golf is located at 291 Houseman Street and is currently open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The course also has an arcade and serves ice cream.

Gobbler’s Knob Family Fun Park is located at 3793 Route 145 and is open Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The venue also has a driving range, a snack bar and an ice cream stand.