ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is in the midst of berry-picking season right now, with strawberry season ending around July 10. Although strawberry season is ending soon, other berries will soon be available to pick.

Blueberry season starts around July 8. Blackberries, raspberries, and cherries will also be available sometime in July.

Since it is toward the end of strawberry season, some farms have stopped pick-your-own strawberries due to depleted quantity, cold nights, and lack of rain. Some farms have reopened once they had a better supply of strawberries.

Here’s where you can pick your own berries in the Capital Region.

Bowman Orchards, Rexford

Bowman Orchards, located at 147 Sugar Hill Road, offers a variety of fruits to be picked from June to October. Fruits include:

Strawberries (June and July)

Blueberries (July and August)

Cherries (July)

Blackberries (July and August)

Raspberries (July, August, and September)

Peaches (August and September)

Apples (August, September, and October)

Bowman Orchards also has pick-your-own sunflowers during August and September, and pumpkins during September and October. You can pick your own fruit Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for entry can be purchased on the Bowman Orchards website or at the gate. You can view the Bowman Orchards Facebook page for you-pick updates.

Best Berry Farm, East Greenbush

Best Berry Farm, located at 1078 Best Road, is nearing the end of its strawberry season, but still has a few days left. The farm also offers pick-your-own blueberries, raspberries, and apples. You can view the Best Berry Farm Facebook page for updates.

Altamont Orchards, Altamont

Altamont Orchards, located at 6654 Dunnsville Road, is nearing the end of its strawberry picking season. Visitors are asked to bring their own containers for the strawberries.

Altamont Orchards also has pick-your-own apples and pumpkins. You can visit the Altamont Orchard Facebook page for updates.

Samascott Orchards, Kinderhook

Samascott Orchards, located at 5 Sunset Avenue, is currently strawberries, rhubarb, and peas. The orchard also offers pick-your-own:

Cherries (end of June)

Summer squash (late June)

Blueberries (early July)

Cucumbers (Late June)

Black raspberries (early July)

Kale (early July)

Peaches (mid/late July)

Pick-your-own hours are Wednesday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can bring your own containers are buy them there. You can view the Samascott Orchards Facebook page for updates.

Buhrmaster Farms, Scotia

Buhrmaster Farms offers pick-your-own strawberries and blueberries at their patch located at the corner of Worden Road and Swaggertown Road. The farm also offers cut-your-own flowers in July.

The pick-your-own hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. You can view the Buhrmaster Farms Facebook page for updates.

Stu-Berry Acres doesn’t have strawberries but does offer blueberries, raspberries, black raspberries, and purple raspberries in July and August. They are not yet open for the season.

Stu-Berry Acres is located at 1483 Route 49. You can view the Stu-Berry Acres Facebook page for updates.

Hand Melon Farm, Greenwich

Hand Melon Farm currently has pick-your-own strawberries and offers pick-your-own blueberries and raspberries when in season. The farm is located at 502 Wilbur Avenue.

The pick-your-own hours are currently 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can view the Hand Melon Farm Facebook page for updates.

Ariel’s Fram, located at 194 Northern Pines Road, is currently offering pick-your-own strawberries. They also offer pick-your-own raspberries and blackberries in July.

You can view the Ariel’s Farm Facebook page for updates.