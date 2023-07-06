ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking to see some live entertainment under the big top, you’re in luck. The circus may be coming to a town near you.
Going to the circus includes seeing clowns, acrobats, trained animals, trapeze acts, tightrope walkers, jugglers, and magicians, among other performers. Three different circus companies are making their rounds around the area, putting on several different shows.
Here’s when and where you can go to the circus in the Capital Region.
Zerbini Family Circus
Fonda Fairgrounds, 21 South Bridge Street in Fonda
- Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
- Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
- Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Angelo Canna Town Park, Joseph D Spencer Lane in Cairo
- Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Aggie Fairgrounds, 371 Old Columbia Street in Adams, Massachusetts
- Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Saturday, July 15 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
Coyne Field, 9 Rensselaer Avenue in Rensselaer
- Monday, July 31 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
- Tuesday, August 1 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Warren County Field, 377 Schoon River Road in Warrensburgh
- Wednesday, August 2 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Paris Park, Clark Street in Hudson Falls
- Thursday, August 3 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Crandall Park, Fire Road in Glens Falls
- Friday, August 4 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
- Saturday, August 5 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Charles R. Wood Park, 17 West Brook Road in Lake George
- Sunday, August 6 at 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Pine Tree Campground, 23 Pine Street in Broadalbin
- Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill
- Tuesday, August 8 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Wednesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Friday, August 11 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Saturday, August 12 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Sunday, August 13 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
Elks Ball Field, 2742 County Route 12 in Whitehall
- Tuesday, August 15 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Fort Hardy Park, Ferry Street in Schuylerville
- Wednesday, August 16 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 69 Stillwater Bridge Road in Schaghticoke
- Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
- Friday, August 18 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
- Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website.
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus
Altamont Fairgrounds, 129 Grand Street in Altamont
- Thursday, July 13 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
- Friday, July 14 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
- Saturday, July 15 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
- Sunday, July 16 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
Hideaway Circus
S&S Brewery & Farm, 174 Middle Road in Nassau
- Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website.
- Wednesday, July 19 at 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website.
North Plain Farm, 342 North Plain Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts
- Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website.
- Saturday, August 5 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website.
- Sunday, August 6 at 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website.