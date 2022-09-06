ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Axe-throwing is a fun activity to do among friends and has become increasingly popular over the years. Locally, there are a few axe-throwing venues around the area.

Here’s where you can go axe-throwing in the Capital Region.

Far Shot Albany

Far Shot Albany includes axe-throwing, knife-throwing, and archery. It also has a bar with drinks and snacks. Far Shot is located at 69 North Pearl Street. You can book an appointment on the Far Shot Albany website.

The Yard Hatchet House & Bar, Albany

The Yard has axe-throwing, drinks, food, greenhouses, and lawn games. The venue also hosts private parties and events. The Yard is located at 16 Sheridan Avenue. You can book an appointment or event on The Yard website.

The Lazy Axe, Albany

The Lazy Axe has axe-throwing leagues, bookings for parties and events, and mobile axe-throwing. The venue is located at 1865 Central Avenue. You can book an appointment on The Lazy Axe website.

Generation Axe, Colonie

Generation Axe has adult and youth leagues, as well as themed axe-throwing nights. The venue also has a mobile axe-throwing that will come right to you for a party or event. Generation Axe is located at 90 Fuller Road. You can book an appointment on the Generation Axe website.

The Axe Lounge, Schenectady

The Axe Lounge has axe-throwing lanes, as well as group appointments. The owners recently opened a bubble tea and coffee bar inside the venue. The Axe Lounge is located at 2330 Watt Street. You can book an appointment on the Axe Lounge website.

Adirondack Axe, Queensbury

Adirondack Axe has axe-throwing leagues, as well as group appointments. The venue also has a mobile unit that will come to you for parties and events. Adirondack Axe is located inside Aviation Mall at 578 Aviation Road. You can book an appointment on the Adirondack Axe website.