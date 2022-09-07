ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s September, which means apple picking season is officially underway! In New York, apple season runs from mid-August to mid-October.
Orchards in the area pick different types of apples at different times throughout the season. If you’re looking for a specific type of apple, make sure to check what apples are being picked ahead of time.
Here’s where you can go apple-picking in the Capital Region.
- Indian Laddar Farms, 342 Altamont Road in Altamont
- Altamont Orchards, 4183 Becker Road in Altamont
- Stanton’s Feura Farm, 210 Onesquethaw Creek Road in Feura Bush
- Bowman Orchards, 147 Sugar Hill Road in Rexford
- Riverview Orchards, 660 Riverview Road in Rexford
- Best Berry Farm, 1078 Best Road in East Greenbush
- Kristy’s Barn, 2385 Brookview Road in Schodack
- DeVoe’s Rainbow Orchards, 1569 Route 9 in Halfmoon
- Lakeview Orchards, 56 Apples Way in Melrose
- Saratoga Apple, 1174 Route 29 in Schuylerville
- Samascott Orchards, 5 Sunset Avenue in Kinderhook
- Windy Hill Orchard, 1297 Brookview Station Road in Castleton
- McWhorter’s Orchard, 5635 Route 40 in Argyle
- Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road in Granville
- Sand Flats Orchard, 371 Martin Road in Fonda
- Bellinger’s Orchard LLC, 685 Argersinger Road in Fultonville
You can check each orchard’s website or Facebook page for daily hours. Many orchards close in case of inclement weather.