ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s September, which means apple picking season is officially underway! In New York, apple season runs from mid-August to mid-October.

Orchards in the area pick different types of apples at different times throughout the season. If you’re looking for a specific type of apple, make sure to check what apples are being picked ahead of time.

Here’s where you can go apple-picking in the Capital Region.

Indian Laddar Farms, 342 Altamont Road in Altamont

Altamont Orchards, 4183 Becker Road in Altamont

Stanton’s Feura Farm, 210 Onesquethaw Creek Road in Feura Bush

Bowman Orchards, 147 Sugar Hill Road in Rexford

Riverview Orchards, 660 Riverview Road in Rexford

Best Berry Farm, 1078 Best Road in East Greenbush

Kristy’s Barn, 2385 Brookview Road in Schodack

DeVoe’s Rainbow Orchards, 1569 Route 9 in Halfmoon

Lakeview Orchards, 56 Apples Way in Melrose

Saratoga Apple, 1174 Route 29 in Schuylerville

Samascott Orchards, 5 Sunset Avenue in Kinderhook

Windy Hill Orchard, 1297 Brookview Station Road in Castleton

McWhorter’s Orchard, 5635 Route 40 in Argyle

Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road in Granville

Sand Flats Orchard, 371 Martin Road in Fonda

Bellinger’s Orchard LLC, 685 Argersinger Road in Fultonville

You can check each orchard’s website or Facebook page for daily hours. Many orchards close in case of inclement weather.