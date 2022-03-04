ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lent, largely observed by Christians, starts on Ash Wednesday and ends just before Easter. Observers are usually not supposed to eat meat on Fridays during Lent. However, fish is OK!

Lent runs for 40 days, and there are seven Fridays before it ends. Here’s where you can get a fish fry and other seafood in the Capital Region.

According to the menu at Ted’s Fish Fry, a fish fry costs about $5.35. Ted’s also offers a lunch special which includes a fish fry, french fries, coleslaw, and a medium drink for $10.10. The menu includes other seafood such as clams, scallops, and crab.

Ted’s Fish Fry has seven locations in the Capital Region:

1186 Western Avenue in Albany

203 Wolf Road in Albany

447 3rd Avenue in Watervliet

636 New Loudon Road in Latham

700 Hoosick Street in Troy

350 2nd Avenue in Troy

1663 Route 9 in Clifton Park

Located at 214 Central Avenue in Albany, Hott Stuff N Butta serves a fish fry for about $8.50. The restaurant has other seafood offerings, such as fish and chips, lobster tail, salmon, catfish, shrimp, haddock, and snow crab legs.

Harbor House’s fish fry costs around $5.75. The restaurant has other seafood options such as clam, shrimp, scallop. Harbor House is located at 1742 Route 9 in Clifton Park.

A fish fry at Off the Hook costs around $6.99. Other seafood options include clam, scallop, shrimp, and fried calamari. Off the Hook is located at 1599 Union Street in Schenectady.

Located at 637 3rd Ave Extension in Rensselaer, Off Shore Pier is both a fish market and restaurant. The restaurant has many seafood options including:

Fish fry

Scallop

Oyster

Crab cake

Halibut

Tilapia

Fried calamari

Haddock

Sole

Tuna

Catfish

Clams

Shrimp

Trout

Little Big Fatz offers fish fry for around $6.10. Other seafood options include fish tacos, clams, shrimp, and calamari. The restaurant is located at 158 Main Avenue in Wynantskill.

Located at 865 Crane Street in Schenectady, Combo’s Fish Fry serves fish fry with either bluefish for about $5.25 or haddock for about $5.50. Other seafood offerings include scallops, shrimp, calamari, and clam.

Anker’s Fish House offers a fish fry for around $5.50. The restaurant also offers a scallop fry, clam fry, and shrimp fry on a roll. Catfish, Ipswich, crab cakes, and calamari are also available. Anker’s Fish House is located at 420 Altamont Avenue in Schenectady.

Located at 119 Clinton Street in Saratoga Springs, Eddie F’s offers a fish fry for about $10. The restaurant also offers a fish fry basket with french fries or onion rings and coleslaw. Other seafood options include oysters, clams, calamari, shrimp, and lobster.