ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have dropped about 12 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. However, most prices in the area are still over $4 per gallon.
Based on GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the Albany area, the average price of gas is $4.29 per gallon. Prices are 53.8 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and are $1.41 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Here’s where to currently find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.
Regular
- $3.97 at Gulf, 464 North Perry Street and Maple Avenue in Johnstown
- $4.05 at Sunoco, 340 Main Street and River Street in Middleburgh
- $4.07 at Mobil, 198 S Main Street in Gloversville
- $4.09 at Cumberland Farms, 130 N Main Street and First Avenue in Gloversville
- $4.11 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road in Rotterdam
- $4.13 at Citgo, 1019 Clifton Park Boulevard in Clifton Park
- $4.13 at Alltown Fresh, 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady
- $4.13 at Sunoco, 3903 Carman Road and Western Avenue in Guilderland
- $4.14 at BJ’s, 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie
- $4.15 at Lukoil, 390 N Main Street and 11th Avenue in Gloversville
Mid-grade
- $4.39 at Sunoco, 340 Main Street and River Street in Middleburgh
- $4.42 at RaceWay Express, 313 E Main Street and Vrooman Avenue in Amsterdam
- $4.45 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls
- $4.49 at Citgo, 775 Columbia Turnpike and Old Miller Road in Schodack
- $4.49 at USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Avenue and Delafield Drive in Colonie
- $4.49 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road in Rotterdam
- $4.49 at Sunoco, 203 Church Street and Chatham Street in Nassau
- $4.49 at Gulf, 464 North Perry Street and Maple Avenue in Johnstown
- $4.50 at Sunoco, 5040 Route 30 in Amsterdam
- $4.52 at M&M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road and Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls
Premium
- $4.57 at BJ’s, 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie
- $4.59 at Gulf, 464 North Perry Street and Maple Avenue in Johnstown
- $4.62 at RaceWay Express, 313 E Main Street and Vrooman Avenue in Amsterdam
- $4.69 at Citgo, 775 Columbia Turnpike and Old Miller Road in Schodack
- $4.69 at Sunoco, 340 Main Street and River Street in Middleburgh
- $4.69 at Sunoco, 203 Church Street and Chatham Street in Nassau
- $4.75 at Sunoco, 2901 Amsterdam Road in Glenville
- $4.79 at USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Avenue and Delafield Drive in Colonie
- $4.79 at Alltown Fresh, 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady
- $4.79 at Sunoco, 22 N Central Avenue and Hill Street in Mechanicville
Diesel
- $3.97 (cash) at Sunoco, 532 Aviation Road in Queensbury
- $4.45 at Cumberland Farms, 2466 Route 9W and Route 143 in Ravena
- $4.49 at Citgo, 213 Route 143 and Route 9W in Ravena
- $4.79 at Sunoco, 177 Union Turnpike in Hudson
- $4.89 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie
- $4.89 at Citgo, 123 Hudson Avenue and Route 203 in Chatham
- $4.89 at Mobil, 2 Church Street and Hudson Avenue in Chatham
- $4.89 at Citgo, 245 2nd Avenue in Troy
- $4.89 at Valley, 5848 Route 9H in Hudson
- $4.91 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road in Rotterdam