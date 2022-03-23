ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have dropped about 12 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. However, most prices in the area are still over $4 per gallon.

Based on GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the Albany area, the average price of gas is $4.29 per gallon. Prices are 53.8 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and are $1.41 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Here’s where to currently find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.

Regular

$3.97 at Gulf, 464 North Perry Street and Maple Avenue in Johnstown

$4.05 at Sunoco, 340 Main Street and River Street in Middleburgh

$4.07 at Mobil, 198 S Main Street in Gloversville

$4.09 at Cumberland Farms, 130 N Main Street and First Avenue in Gloversville

$4.11 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road in Rotterdam

$4.13 at Citgo, 1019 Clifton Park Boulevard in Clifton Park

$4.13 at Alltown Fresh, 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady

$4.13 at Sunoco, 3903 Carman Road and Western Avenue in Guilderland

$4.14 at BJ’s, 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie

$4.15 at Lukoil, 390 N Main Street and 11th Avenue in Gloversville

Mid-grade

$4.39 at Sunoco, 340 Main Street and River Street in Middleburgh

$4.42 at RaceWay Express, 313 E Main Street and Vrooman Avenue in Amsterdam

$4.45 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls

$4.49 at Citgo, 775 Columbia Turnpike and Old Miller Road in Schodack

$4.49 at USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Avenue and Delafield Drive in Colonie

$4.49 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road in Rotterdam

$4.49 at Sunoco, 203 Church Street and Chatham Street in Nassau

$4.49 at Gulf, 464 North Perry Street and Maple Avenue in Johnstown

$4.50 at Sunoco, 5040 Route 30 in Amsterdam

$4.52 at M&M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road and Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls

Premium

$4.57 at BJ’s, 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie

$4.59 at Gulf, 464 North Perry Street and Maple Avenue in Johnstown

$4.62 at RaceWay Express, 313 E Main Street and Vrooman Avenue in Amsterdam

$4.69 at Citgo, 775 Columbia Turnpike and Old Miller Road in Schodack

$4.69 at Sunoco, 340 Main Street and River Street in Middleburgh

$4.69 at Sunoco, 203 Church Street and Chatham Street in Nassau

$4.75 at Sunoco, 2901 Amsterdam Road in Glenville

$4.79 at USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Avenue and Delafield Drive in Colonie

$4.79 at Alltown Fresh, 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady

$4.79 at Sunoco, 22 N Central Avenue and Hill Street in Mechanicville

Diesel