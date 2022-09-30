ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have been decreasing over the past several months after hitting $5 in May. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is currently $3.65 per gallon in the Albany area.

However, some prices in the area are much lower than that. According to GasBuddy, the lowest price of regular gas in the Capital Region is currently $3.17 at Citgo at 184 Sacandaga Road in Scotia.

Compared to a week ago, gas prices in the area were $3.73 on average. A month ago, the average was $4.18. However, gas prices are still up from a year ago where the average was $3.23 per gallon.

Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.

Regular

$3.17 at Citgo, 184 Sacandaga Road in Scotia

$3.22 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$3.27 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$3.28 at Valero, 1324 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$3.29 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67 in Ballston Spa

$3.29 at Sunoco, 2585 Western Avenue in Guilderland

$3.29 at Cumberland Farms, 222 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia

$3.29 at Mobil, 1210 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam

$3.31 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam

$3.32 at Valero, 3300 Carman Road in Guilderland

Midgrade

$3.74 at Valero, 1324 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$3.75 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$3.75 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$3.75 at Cumberland Farms, 451 Geyser Road in Milton

$3.79 at Speedway, 1911 Curry Road in Rotterdam

$3.85 at Speedway, 6 Green Street in Hudson

$3.85 at Speedway, 365 Fairview Avenue in Hudson

$3.89 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls

$3.89 at Speedway, 175 Hoosick Street in Troy

$3.89 at Speedway, 229 S Brandywine Avenue in Troy

Premium

$4.15 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.15 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.15 at Speedway, 6 Green Street in Hudson

$4.15 at Speedway, 365 Fairview Avenue in Hudson

$4.15 at Cumberland Farms, 451 Geyser Road in Milton

$4.19 at Speedway, 1911 Curry Road in Rotterdam

$4.19 at Citgo, 703 N Pearl Street in Menands

$4.29 at Sunoco, 2135 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.29 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls

$4.29 at Speedway, 229 S Brandywine Avenue in Troy

Diesel