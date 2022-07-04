ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have been slowly decreasing over the past couple of weeks. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is currently $4.82 per gallon in the Albany area.
A week ago, gas prices in the Capital Region were on average $4.89. However, prices in the Albany area are still higher than the national average, which is currently $4.79.
While some gas stations in the area are still over or close to $5 per gallon for regular gas, some are considerably lower. Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.
Regular
- $4.31 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
- $4.36 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67 in Ballston Spa
- $4.75 at Mobil, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa
- $4.49 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa
- $4.49 at Union Food Mart, 2 South Street in Ballston Spa
- $4.53 at Stewart’s Shops, 448 Geyser Road in Milton
- $4.53 at Cumberland Farms, 451 Geyser Road in Milton
- $4.55 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa
- $4.55 at Stewart’s Shops, 170 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa
- $4.59 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie
Midgrade
- $4.94 at Citgo, 8315 Western Turnpike in Delanson
- $4.95 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa
- $4.95 at Stewart’s Shops, 170 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa
- $4.99 at Gulf, 380 5th Avenue in Troy
- $4.99 at USA Gasoline, 4 Fire Road in Clifton Park
- $4.99 at Sunoco, 1000 Curry Road in Rotterdam
- $4.99 at Stewart’s Shops, 448 Geyser Road in Milton
- $4.99 at Citgo, 884 2nd Avenue in Troy
- $4.99 at M&M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road in South Glens Falls
- $5.03 at Speedway, 601 Saratoga Street in Cohoes
Premium
- $5.15 at Citgo, 8315 Western Turnpike in Delanson
- $5.28 at Citgo, 884 2nd Avenue in Troy
- $5.29 at Gulf, 380 5th Avenue in Troy
- $5.29 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
- $5.29 at M&M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road in South Glens Falls
- $5.30 at BJ’s, 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie
- $5.32 at Cumberland Farms, 1636 Central Avenue in Colonie
- $5.33 at Stewart’s Shops, 448 Geyser Road in Milton
- $5.35 at Gulf, 484 Loudon Road in Loudonville
- $5.35 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa
Diesel
- $5.69 at Petrol 9W Co, 294 Route 9W in Glenmont
- $5.79 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie
- $5.87 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
- $5.89 at Valero, 1122 Route 23 in Catskill
- $5.89 at Mobil, 474 Aviation Road in Queensbury
- $5.89 at Stewart’s Shops, 977 Route 149 in Queensbury
- $5.90 at Sunoco, 2415 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam
- $5.90 at Sunoco, 3360 Route 9 in Valatie
- $5.90 at Mor Powr Fuels, 11683 Route 9W in Coxsackie
- $5.93 at Mobil, 777 Upper Glen Street in Queensbury