ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have been slowly decreasing over the past couple of weeks. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is currently $4.82 per gallon in the Albany area.

A week ago, gas prices in the Capital Region were on average $4.89. However, prices in the Albany area are still higher than the national average, which is currently $4.79.

While some gas stations in the area are still over or close to $5 per gallon for regular gas, some are considerably lower. Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.

Regular

$4.31 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$4.36 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67 in Ballston Spa

$4.75 at Mobil, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.49 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.49 at Union Food Mart, 2 South Street in Ballston Spa

$4.53 at Stewart’s Shops, 448 Geyser Road in Milton

$4.53 at Cumberland Farms, 451 Geyser Road in Milton

$4.55 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.55 at Stewart’s Shops, 170 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.59 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie

Midgrade

$4.94 at Citgo, 8315 Western Turnpike in Delanson

$4.95 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.95 at Stewart’s Shops, 170 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.99 at Gulf, 380 5th Avenue in Troy

$4.99 at USA Gasoline, 4 Fire Road in Clifton Park

$4.99 at Sunoco, 1000 Curry Road in Rotterdam

$4.99 at Stewart’s Shops, 448 Geyser Road in Milton

$4.99 at Citgo, 884 2nd Avenue in Troy

$4.99 at M&M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road in South Glens Falls

$5.03 at Speedway, 601 Saratoga Street in Cohoes

Premium

$5.15 at Citgo, 8315 Western Turnpike in Delanson

$5.28 at Citgo, 884 2nd Avenue in Troy

$5.29 at Gulf, 380 5th Avenue in Troy

$5.29 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$5.29 at M&M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road in South Glens Falls

$5.30 at BJ’s, 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie

$5.32 at Cumberland Farms, 1636 Central Avenue in Colonie

$5.33 at Stewart’s Shops, 448 Geyser Road in Milton

$5.35 at Gulf, 484 Loudon Road in Loudonville

$5.35 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

Diesel