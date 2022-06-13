ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have officially hit $5. While some gas stations are over $5, some are still below that mark.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is currently $4.96 per gallon in the Albany area. Prices are about 29 cents per gallon higher than in May and are $1.91 per gallon higher than they were in 2021.

Here’s where to currently find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.

Regular

$4.71 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$4.73 at Lucky’s Market, 1324 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$4.74 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls

$4.75 at Mobil, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$4.75 at Sunoco, 2415 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam

$4.76 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67 in Ballston Spa

$4.77 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam

$4.79 at Valero, 3300 Carman Road in Guilderland

$4.79 at Alltown Fresh, 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady

$4.79 at Citgo, 1605 Broadway in Schenectady

Midgrade

$4.85 at Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady

$4.92 at Mobil, 2470 Albany Street in Schenectady

$4.99 at USA Gasoline, 4 Fire Road in Clifton Park

$4.99 at Sunoco, 1000 Curry Road in Rotterdam

$4.99 at Mobil, 40 East Main Street in Fonda

$5.04 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls

$5.09 at Cumberland Farms, 2 Chatham Street in Nassau

$5.09 at King Fast Food, 72 Guy Park Avenue in Amsterdam

$5.09 at Stewart’s Shops, 298 Jones Road in Wilton

$5.09 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam

Premium

$4.93 at USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Avenue in Colonie

$5.19 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam

$5.25 at Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady

$5.29 at Mobil, 585 Broadway in Schenectady

$5.29 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$5.29 at King Fast Food, 72 Guy Park Avenue in Amsterdam

$5.32 at Cumberland Farms, 1636 Central Avenue in Colonie

$5.34 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls

$5.34 at Mobil, 198 South Main Street in Gloversville

$5.39 at Gulf, 741 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush

Diesel