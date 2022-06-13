ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have officially hit $5. While some gas stations are over $5, some are still below that mark.
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is currently $4.96 per gallon in the Albany area. Prices are about 29 cents per gallon higher than in May and are $1.91 per gallon higher than they were in 2021.
Here’s where to currently find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.
Regular
- $4.71 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
- $4.73 at Lucky’s Market, 1324 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
- $4.74 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls
- $4.75 at Mobil, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa
- $4.75 at Sunoco, 2415 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam
- $4.76 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67 in Ballston Spa
- $4.77 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam
- $4.79 at Valero, 3300 Carman Road in Guilderland
- $4.79 at Alltown Fresh, 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady
- $4.79 at Citgo, 1605 Broadway in Schenectady
Midgrade
- $4.85 at Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady
- $4.92 at Mobil, 2470 Albany Street in Schenectady
- $4.99 at USA Gasoline, 4 Fire Road in Clifton Park
- $4.99 at Sunoco, 1000 Curry Road in Rotterdam
- $4.99 at Mobil, 40 East Main Street in Fonda
- $5.04 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls
- $5.09 at Cumberland Farms, 2 Chatham Street in Nassau
- $5.09 at King Fast Food, 72 Guy Park Avenue in Amsterdam
- $5.09 at Stewart’s Shops, 298 Jones Road in Wilton
- $5.09 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam
Premium
- $4.93 at USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Avenue in Colonie
- $5.19 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam
- $5.25 at Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady
- $5.29 at Mobil, 585 Broadway in Schenectady
- $5.29 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
- $5.29 at King Fast Food, 72 Guy Park Avenue in Amsterdam
- $5.32 at Cumberland Farms, 1636 Central Avenue in Colonie
- $5.34 at Speedway, 70 Main Street in South Glens Falls
- $5.34 at Mobil, 198 South Main Street in Gloversville
- $5.39 at Gulf, 741 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush
Diesel
- $5.69 at Sunoco, 477 Delaware Avenue in Albany
- $5.74 at Petrol 9W Co, 294 Route 9W in Glenmont
- $5.89 at Mobil, 40 East Main Street in Fonda
- $5.92 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
- $5.94 at Lucky’s Market, 1324 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
- $5.99 at Citgo, 184 Sacandaga Road in Scotia
- $5.99 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie
- $5.99 at Route 67 Truckstop, 348 Roye 67 in Amsterdam
- $5.99 at Valero, 124 Fairview Avenue in Hudson
- $5.99 at Mobil, 198 South Main Street in Gloversville