ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have been steadily declining over the past several months. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.28 per gallon.

However, some gas stations in the area are already under the $3 mark. Here’s where you can fill up with regular gas for less than $3 a gallon in the Capital Region, according to GasBuddy.

$2.87 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$2.93 at Runway Express, 11402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$2.95 at Sunoco, 230 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$2.95 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue in Ballston Spa

$2.96 at Valero, 1324 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$2.97 at Stewart’s Shops, 448 Geyser Road in Milton

$2.98 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie

$2.99 at Stewart’s Shops, 201 Northline Road in Ballston Spa

$2.99 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa

$2.99 at Cumberland Farms, 260 West Bridge Street in Catskill

$2.99 at Speedway, 272 West Bridge Street in Catskill

$2.99 at Cumberland Farms, 451 Geyser Road in Milton

Prices in the Albany area are 20.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, said GasBuddy. The national price of gas has fallen 2.9 cents in the past week for an average of $3.07 per gallon.