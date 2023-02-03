ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the extreme cold sweeping into the Capital Region, warming centers are opening up for residents to get out of the cold. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, wind chills will get as low as -30° around the area through Saturday morning.

Here’s where you can find a warming station in the Capital Region.

• Bethesda House, 84 State Street, Schenectady, Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Hon. Karen B. Johnson Central Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday

• Phyllis Bornt Branch Library & Literacy Center, 948 State Street, Schenectady, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Glenville Branch Library, 20 Glenridge Road, Glenville, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Mont Pleasant Branch Library, 1036 Crane Street, Schenectady, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Niskayuna Branch Library, 2400 Nott Street East, Niskayuna, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Rotterdam Branch Library, 1100 N. Westcott Road, Rotterdam, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Scotia Branch Library, 14 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Woodlawn Branch Library, 2 Sanford Street, Schenectady, Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Johnsburg Town Hall, 219 Main Street, Johnburg, Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Johnsburg Library, 219 Main Street, Johnsburg, Friday 11 a.m. to 5p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Chester Town Hall, 6307 Route 9, Chester, Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Town of Chester Public Library, 6307 Route 9, Chester, Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Bolton Free Library, 4922 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton, Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, 24 hours

• Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Horicon Town Hall, 6604 Route 8, Horicon, Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Horicon Free Public Library, 6604 Route 8, Horicon, Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada Street, Lake George, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Lake Luzerne Senior Center, 539 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne, Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road, Queensbury, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Warrensburg Emergency Medical Services, 3 King Street, Warrensburg, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, Stony Creek, Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Stony Creek Library, 37 Harrisburg Road, Stony Creek, Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Hague Fire Station, 4 West Hague Road, Hague, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North Street, Pittsfield, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Avenue, Pittsfield, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

• First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn Street, Pittsfield, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Williamstown Police Department, 825 Simonds Road, Williamstown. Can be used as an emergency warming center. Call (413) 458-5733.

If you are in need of emergency shelter, you can go to:

• Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street, Albany

• Emergency Overflow Shelter at the Lutheran Church, 646 State Street, Albany

• IPH Safe Haven, 26 South Swan Street, Albany

• Bethesda House, 834 State Street, Schenectady, Call (518) 374-7873.

• The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Miracle Home (women only), 168 Lafayette Street, Schenectady, Call (518) 370-0276.

• Schenectady County Department of Social Services, 797 Broadway, Schenectady. Call (518) 388-4470 or (518) 382-0383 after 4:30 p.m.