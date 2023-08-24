ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although it’s only the end of August, many places have begun gearing up for spooky season. Spirit Halloween, a seasonal Halloween store, is opening back up its locations as fall approaches.

With over 1,450 locations across North America, Spirit Halloween offers costumes, accessories, animatronics and décor. The chain has been celebrating the Halloween season since 1983.

Some Spirit Halloween locations have already opened, while some are opening soon. Here’s where you can find a Spirit Halloween near you.

Capital Region locations

Guilderland, Crossgates Mall at 1 Crossgates Mall Road Opening the week of August 27

Colonie, 20 Wolf Road Open, hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Latham, 664 Loudon Road Opening soon

Rensselaer, 501 Columbia Turnpike Open, hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Schenectady, 80 West Campbell Road Opening soon

Queensbury, Aviation Mall at 578 Aviation Road Open, hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Amsterdam, 111 Sanford Farms Shopping Center Open, hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Hudson, 300 Fairview Avenue Open, hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Kingston, 705 Frank Sottile Boulevard Open, hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Pittsfield, Mass., 457 Dalton Avenue Open, hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Rutland, Vt., 322 Route 7 South Opening in September



Since 2007, Spirit Halloween has raised over $110 million with Spirit of Children to provide funding for art, music, aquatic, and pet therapy programs. Funding has also helped hospitals buy sensory and educational items for kids.

In addition to Spirit Halloween, Party City sells costumes and Halloween decor. Locations include:

Mohawk Commons, 424 Balltown Road in Schenectady

The Crossings, 54 Crossing Boulevard in Clifton Park

Latham Farms Center, 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham

Crossgates Commons, 165 Washington Avenue Extension in Guilderland

The Costumer, located in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor at 220 Harborside Drive, is also open year-round selling costumes. The store is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.