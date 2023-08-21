SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cannabis Growers Showcases have been popping up around New York State, with the first one happening in New Paltz. The showcases allow licensed cannabis growers and processors to sell their products to those 21 years or older.

Those who have Adult-Use Conditional Cultivator, Adult-Use Conditional Processor, and Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses issued by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) can participate. The showcase can take place in temporary retail locations, licensed retail dispensary locations, licensed conditional cultivator or processor locations, or other approved event locations.

The showcases may have cannabis products, cannabinoid hemp products, cannabis paraphernalia, stationary, gifts, branded merchandise, and apparel. Vendors at these events cannot sell food or drinks that do not contain cannabis, except water; alcohol; tobacco; items associated with those under 21 like candy, toys, and games; and merchandise with a different brand than the licensee.

Where to find a Cannabis Growers Showcase

New Paltz, now through December 30 New Paltz Municipal Parking Lot at 25 Plattekill Avenue Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copake, now through December 30 in association with FarmOn! Farmers’ Market Empire Farm at 556 Empire Road Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.

New Hampton (Orange County), August 22 through December 31 5044 Route 17M Every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except September 5 and 20, October 5 and 20, November 4, 19 and 23, and December 4, 19, and 25.

Schuylerville, August 23 through December 30 1120 Route 29 Every day except Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Granville, August 24 through December 30 6-10 Main Street Thursdays from 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.

Hoosick Falls, August 26 in association with Hoosick Falls Summer Concert Series Wood Park, 24 Main Street Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saratoga Springs, September 3 through December 31 Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Lot Lower Level at 37 High Rock Avenue Every Sunday and Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m.



The New York State Fair in Syracuse is also holding its own Cannabis Growers Showcase. It’ll be every day from August 23 to September 4 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

As more applications come in, more Cannabis Growers Showcases may pop up around the state. You can check the OCM website to see all the locations as more are added.

According to OCM, showcase events can only happen until January 1, 2024. The showcase application is open now and will close on December 1, 2023. You can apply to host a Cannabis Growers Showcase on the OCM website.