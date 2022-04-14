ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Light pollution is present throughout the Capital Region, especially in larger cities. If you want to see the stars or constellations in the night sky, this pollution can often be a problem.

According to National Geographic, light pollution is the excessive presence of artificial light in the night sky. This pollution is created by the electric lights of cars, street lamps, offices, factories, outdoor advertising, and buildings. Some of the most light-polluted countries in the world are Singapore, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The effects of light pollution

This nocturnal light interrupts people’s sleep cycles

It impacts animal behaviors, such as migration patterns, wake-sleep habits, and habitat formation

Prevents people from seeing stars and constellations in the night sky

The Light Pollution Map website shows places in the United States with light pollution, or the lack thereof. Red areas have very high light pollution, followed by orange, yellow, and green areas. Dark blue and black areas have almost no light pollution.

In the Capital Region, Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls are in the red zone. Surrounding areas such as Rensselaer, Latham, Colonie, Clifton Park, and Malta are in the orange zone. Other towns and cities surrounding those areas are mainly in the yellow and green zones.

There are places in the Capital Region where you can see the stars clearly without high levels of light pollution. However, you may need to travel outside of larger cities and towns.

Here’s where you should be able to easily see the stars, broken down by county.

Albany County

Rensselaerville

Medusa

South Berne

Reidsville

Thompson’s Lake

Dormansville

Schenectady County

Duanesburg (town)

Rensselaer County

Cherry Plain

North Petersburg

West Hoosick

Bucks Corner

East Grafton

Potter Hill

Saratoga County

Providence

Lake Desolation

Mount Pleasant

Day

Overlook

Warren County

Harrisburg

Bakertown

Thurman

Fullers

Igerna

Graphite

Darrowsville

Washington County

Putnam

Dresden

East Whitehall

South Granville

Hebron

Belcher

South Argyle

Cossayuna

Jackson

North Cambridge

Easton

Fulton County

Tomantown

Peters Corners

Bleeker

Oregon

Knappville

Canada Lake

Stewart Landing

Scotchbrush

Montgomery County

Root Center

Florida

Charleston

Currytown

Marshville

Sprout Brook

Mapletown

Schoharie County

Vintonton

Breakabeen

West Fulton

Broome

Manorkill

Bates

Flat Creek

East Jefferson

Greene County

Surprise

Result

East Windham

Cornwallville

Jewett

West Kill

Spruceton

Plaat Cove

Columbia County