ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Light pollution is present throughout the Capital Region, especially in larger cities. If you want to see the stars or constellations in the night sky, this pollution can often be a problem.
According to National Geographic, light pollution is the excessive presence of artificial light in the night sky. This pollution is created by the electric lights of cars, street lamps, offices, factories, outdoor advertising, and buildings. Some of the most light-polluted countries in the world are Singapore, Qatar, and Kuwait.
The effects of light pollution
- This nocturnal light interrupts people’s sleep cycles
- It impacts animal behaviors, such as migration patterns, wake-sleep habits, and habitat formation
- Prevents people from seeing stars and constellations in the night sky
The Light Pollution Map website shows places in the United States with light pollution, or the lack thereof. Red areas have very high light pollution, followed by orange, yellow, and green areas. Dark blue and black areas have almost no light pollution.
In the Capital Region, Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls are in the red zone. Surrounding areas such as Rensselaer, Latham, Colonie, Clifton Park, and Malta are in the orange zone. Other towns and cities surrounding those areas are mainly in the yellow and green zones.
There are places in the Capital Region where you can see the stars clearly without high levels of light pollution. However, you may need to travel outside of larger cities and towns.
Here’s where you should be able to easily see the stars, broken down by county.
Albany County
- Rensselaerville
- Medusa
- South Berne
- Reidsville
- Thompson’s Lake
- Dormansville
Schenectady County
- Duanesburg (town)
Rensselaer County
- Cherry Plain
- North Petersburg
- West Hoosick
- Bucks Corner
- East Grafton
- Potter Hill
Saratoga County
- Providence
- Lake Desolation
- Mount Pleasant
- Day
- Overlook
Warren County
- Harrisburg
- Bakertown
- Thurman
- Fullers
- Igerna
- Graphite
- Darrowsville
Washington County
- Putnam
- Dresden
- East Whitehall
- South Granville
- Hebron
- Belcher
- South Argyle
- Cossayuna
- Jackson
- North Cambridge
- Easton
Fulton County
- Tomantown
- Peters Corners
- Bleeker
- Oregon
- Knappville
- Canada Lake
- Stewart Landing
- Scotchbrush
Montgomery County
- Root Center
- Florida
- Charleston
- Currytown
- Marshville
- Sprout Brook
- Mapletown
Schoharie County
- Vintonton
- Breakabeen
- West Fulton
- Broome
- Manorkill
- Bates
- Flat Creek
- East Jefferson
Greene County
- Surprise
- Result
- East Windham
- Cornwallville
- Jewett
- West Kill
- Spruceton
- Plaat Cove
Columbia County
- Austerlitz
- Red Rock
- Harlemville
- North Hillsdale
- Taghkanic
- Copake Lake
- New Forge
- Snyderville
- Gallatin